Syracuse lacrosse: Meaghan Tyrrell, Joey Spallina named ACC Offensive Players of the Week

In case we didn’t already know, it has now been officially confirmed by the ACC: eight points in one game and 12 points in one weekend is pretty good.

So good, in fact, that it’s worthy of being named ACC Offensive Player of the Week, which is exactly what happened this week for the Syracuse Orange’s Meaghan Tyrrell and Joey Spallina.

Both players also garnered national recognition for their performances, as Meaghan was also named the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Player of the Week and Joey received national honors when he was selected to the USILA Division I Team of the Week.

Meaghan had a fantastic performance in the Orange’s 16-15 win over Northwestern, finishing with eight points on two goals and a career-high six assists, all while being face-guarded by the Wildcats all game long.

On top of the incredible point total, she was also instrumental in the clutch for her team. In a tie game in the fourth quarter, Meaghan recorded a point on the final three goals of the game for SU, including scoring the eventual game-winning goal with 1:10 remaining.

Joey had his breakout weekend in an Orange uniform, as the freshman scored 12 points in two wins over Albany and Holy Cross. He scored five goals in each game, and added two assists against the Crusaders. He was also extremely efficient, scoring on 10 of his 14 shots for an astronomical .714 shooting percentage.

He’s the second Syracuse men’s player this season to be given an ACC weekly honor after Will Mark was named Defensive Player of the Week last week.

Both Orange teams play Maryland this coming weekend. The women will take the stage first as they host No. 2 Maryland on Friday, February 17 at 3 PM on ACC Network Extra. The men will head down to College Park to play the No. 4/9 Terps on Saturday, February 18 at 1 PM on BTN+.