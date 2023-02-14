Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs NC State

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. What could be more romantic than a couple Dome Dogs and Blue Lights while watching the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team

Opponent: NC State Wolfpack

Location: Raleigh, NC

Students: 24,671 students who are excited about this week’s Stadium Series game

The 2022-23 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET)

College basketball is full of metrics that no one really fully understands so we’ll continue to give you more ridiculousness with this year’s revised FNET metric.

Head Coach Casual Bench Attire:

Kevin Keatts knew the photographers were going to get shots of him in this pose. Probably made it one of his profile photos.

Jim Boeheim knew this photo would get snapped but he had to tell Jalen Hurts that he’s lucky he didn’t have to play Tom Brady again this season.

Advantage: NC State

Uniforms:

It’s a pretty generic Adidas template but you figure red on Valentine’s Day is a winner. Now if they slapped the Horny Wolf on the front, these would be tremendous

Do you think any of the players asked Boeheim if the men could wear pink uniforms for this game?

Advantage: Syracuse even if they don’t wear red or pink

Basketball Program Hashtag:

None vs #WPN

Guess it saves characters but once Musk lifts that limit they can go back to #WolfpackNation

Advantage: NC State

Program pandering:

A new category where we look at the programs and see what they are trying to do to garner support from the fans.

There’s nothing wrong with celebrating a milestone anniversary for your National Championship team.

In 2️⃣ weeks we will honor our 1983 National Championship team at our game vs. Wake Forest.



Today, we flashback to Nov. 1982 as the ACC hosted Operation Basketball and the Pack was picked 3rd in the ACC.https://t.co/wiNDzav2oc



for 2/22 Game: https://t.co/uOgTpNvsFO — NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) February 8, 2023

Advantage: Push

Prediction:

If you skip out on dessert after your Valentine’s dinner, you could enjoy the sweet treats that these two offenses can deliver. Three pointers could be raining down like Cupid’s arrows in this one. Will the Orange Triple J Trio be delivering a sweet bouquet for their sweethearts? Certainly Syracuse won’t spoil the Boeheims’ post-game dinner by dropping this one- Orange by five.