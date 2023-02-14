Syracuse track and field: Vestri and Winter highlight the Orange’s weekend

The Syracuse Orange track and field teams continue to prepare for the upcoming ACC Championships. Over the weekend the Orange were at Boston and Clemson looking to secure better seed positions for the ACC meet at the end of the month.

Amanda Vestri delivered her 2nd Syracuse school record of the season running 9:04.36 to break Lauren Penney’s previous record of 9:06.65 from 2013. Vestri’s best shot at making the NCAA Indoor meet will be in the 5k so expect her to focus on that one the rest of the season. Savannah Roark turned in a time of 9:10.39 and that record might be hers before her Syracuse career is finished.

The other highlight of the weekend was Karl Minter becoming the 8th Syracuse runner to break four minutes in the mile. The graduate student clocked a 3:59.25 to break join the list of Orange athletes to hit that mark.

- @karlwinter23 becomes the 8th man in program history to break the four-minute mile barrier. pic.twitter.com/TYvx3Cy1UB — Syracuse XC/Track (@CuseXCTF) February 11, 2023

At Clemson, Jaheem Hayles turned a season-best time of 7.69 in the 60m hurdles. Hayles has the 3rd-fastest time in the ACC, and 8th-fastest time in the country this season and looks to be the Syracuse men’s athlete with the best chance at qualifying for the NCAA Championships.

Syracuse will have one final tune-up next week at Cornell before they head to Louisville and the ACC Indoor Championships at the end of the month.