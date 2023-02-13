Syracuse basketball: Judah Mintz named ACC Rookie of the Week

Judah Mintz has been named ACC Rookie of the Week, per release. He shares that recognition along with Boston College’s Chas Kelley as the conference announced Co-Rookie of the Week honors for the first time this season.

It’s the fourth time the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball freshman has been given the conference honor this season. Mintz had just one game last week, but scored 16 points and dished out six assists as he pushed Syracuse past Florida State in crunch time to win 76-67.

CO-ROOKIE OF THE WEEK:



Last week Mintz scored 16 points with 6 assists in a win at Florida State



On Monday’s ACC Coaches teleconference, Jim Boeheim spoke of Mintz’s transition from high school as a combo scoring guard to point guard at Syracuse.

“He’s primarily a scorer and tries to get to the basket. That’s what he does best. He’s having a great freshman year,” Boeheim said.

Mintz is averaging 15.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He ranks 15th in the conference in scoring, eighth in assists and 14th in field goal percentage (44%). He leads the ACC in steals per game with 2.04 per game. He has 51 total steals on the season.

“He has a good feel for the ball. He’s up there in steals. He’s getting better in terms of his coverages defensively. I think he’s a really solid defensive guard,” Boeheim said.

Kyle Filipowski leads all ACC freshmen with seven Rookie of the Week honors. Mintz is second with four.