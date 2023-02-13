ACC men’s basketball power rankings: Duke doesn’t get a call??

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team got a second straight road win last week, so where will they land in this week’s TNIAAM ACC Power Rankings?

Don’t ask us to explain our ratings system- just be grateful that the Fake Nunes Statistical Index staff are keeping busy this winter.

Now let’s get to this week’s rankings..

1) Pittsburgh Panthers (18-7, 11-3)

Jeff Capel’s squad didn’t need the officials to win their games last week so they get the nod at the top again. That’s right we can’t reward cheating.

2) Virginia Cavaliers (19-4, 11-3)

If Tony Bennett was really honest and ethical he would have given Duke their free throws. Behind that calm facade lurks another side- Evil Tony

3) Miami Hurricanes (20-5, 11-4)

The Canes might not win the ACC because of that call at Virginia. Disappointing to anyone who hypothetically had them at +550 to do so....

4) Duke Blue Devils (17-8, 8-6)

Duke gets the benefit of the doubt here. A win at Virginia might have been the best road win of the ACC season. Will Syracuse fans be as excited for Boeheim vs. Scheyer next Saturday night?

5) NC State Wolfpack (20-6, 10-5)

The Wolfpack put up 92 at BC so let’s hope they overdid it on the Valentine’s Day candy before tomorrow night’s game in the Dome.

6) North Carolina Tar Heels (16-9, 8-6)

UNC just put up 91 on the ACC’s best team. They are tough when they play up to their potential, but consistency remains the Tar Heels most challenging opponent.

7) Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-9, 9-6)

Is Tyree Appleby the front-runner for ACC POY now? We do know he’s eating good in the neighborhood. Unfair that Wake Forest is dangling chain restaurant NIL deals to transfers. Step it up Tully’s.

8) Clemson Tigers (18-7, 10-4)

Clemson isn’t securely in the NCAA Tournament field which seems crazy for an ACC squad with a 10-4 record. We offer this suggestion- don’t give up 91 to a team on the bubble.

9) Virginia Tech Hokies (15-10, 5-9)

Another suggestion- don’t lose a home game to Boston College when you’re trying to get back in the at-large discussion.

10) Syracuse Orange (15-10, 8-6)

Two road wins in a row for Syracuse and now the opportunities are there for a push to get back in the discussion. It starts with NC State tomorrow night- a win and you’ll feel that optimism bubbling up.

11) Boston College Eagles (12-14, 6-9)

Knocked off the Hokies on the road and then lost by 30 at home. That .500 record might be slipping away from BC.

12) Florida State Seminoles (8-18, 6-9)

Cheer up ‘Noles fans. It’s baseball/softball season.

13) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-15, 2-12)

You hate to see a head coach go out with such a dismal season but at least Mike Brey knows when it’s time to go.

14) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-15, 1-12)

Almost beat Wake Forest after losing to Louisville. Wonder who gets the call to take over this job for 23-24?

15) Louisville Cardinals (3-22, 1-13)

The funniest part about this lousy Louisville season is that Kentucky fans can’t enjoy it as much as they should be.

*************************************************************************************************

What did we get wrong this week? Is Syracuse still too low?