Syracuse men’s lacrosse vs. Holy Cross: Preview and Game Thread

The day has finally arrived, sports fans; the day of the big game. That’s right, the long-awaited rematch between the Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team and the Holy Cross Crusaders.

I know we’ve all been eagerly anticipating this game in the wake of last season’s scintillating matchup in which the Orange jumped out to a 10-0 lead and then barely hung on to nab a 28-5 victory.

But seriously, we’ve got ourselves a lacrosse game in the Dome today, and it’s taking place at 1 PM on ACC Network Extra. SU will look to improve their record to 3-0 on the young season after already defeating Albany, 20-7, earlier this weekend.

All-time series : Syracuse, 2-0

: Syracuse, 2-0 Last year’s game : Syracuse, 28-5 on February 12

: Syracuse, 28-5 on February 12 Holy Cross last year : 1-13, 0-8 Patriot League

: 1-13, 0-8 Patriot League Patriot League preseason coaches poll : 9th (last) place

: 9th (last) place Key returners: 8 of their top 9 scorers, led by Dean DiNanno (36 points), TJ Lynch (22 points), and Thomas McIntire (19 points)

Scouting Holy Cross

Holy Cross is the first opponent Syracuse has faced this season who has played a game before facing the Orange.

The Crusaders are 0-2 this season with a pair of road losses to Providence (12-9) and Merrimack (14-9), who they played on Wednesday this past week.

Their offense does return eight of their top nine scorers from last season, and Thomas McIntire (8 goals) and Matt Major (5 goals) are off to the best starts for the HC offense. Michael Rincon appears to be their top defensive presence with eight GBs and three CTs to start the season.

Their FOGOs are a combined 24-of-51 (.471) in the early going. Their goalie, Dawson Friers, has 21 saves against 26 goals surrendered through two games, a .447 save percentage.

I don’t think any of us expect this to be much of a game, and that the Orange will likely show off more of what they displayed on Friday against Albany: high-flying offense and strong, stubborn defense.