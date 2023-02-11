ACC basketball odds and rooting guide for February 11

Syracuse Orange men’s basketball doesn’t play again until Tuesday, but every other ACC team will face off today. While the players have some time to rest, SU fans can still have a stake in the rest of the action. I’ll be walking you through what outcomes benefit the Orange and providing odds from DraftKings SportsBook to see how likely they are to happen.

The Wolfpack (-6.5) are coming off their worst offensive performance of the season - only 50 points scored in a loss to #8 Virginia. BC should be a nice reset game, allowing NC State to not drop out of the Top 25 and remain a major upset candidate for the Orange in a few days.

The Panthers (-4.5) have already lost once to the Seminoles this season - one of very few blemishes on their conference slate. While a Pitt collapse could make it easier for the Orange to sneak into the dance as a double-digit seed, they really don’t have much resistance outside of the finale against Miami.

Despite their poor conference record, the Hokies (-5) are rank 55 in NET thanks to being 3-5 in Quad 1 chances and 2-3 in Quad 2. It’s a situation where the Orange need to take care of business while also relying on VT to give themselves a couple bruises down the stretch. Pray for some Irish luck here.

The Tar Heels (-7) have struggled mightily in Q1 (1-8) but are much better in Q2 (5-1). Clemson currently belongs to that second quadrant and we’d like to keep them there or higher for when SU travels to South Carolina later this month. A loss could also knock UNC off of their current Last Four perch, so support our Orange cousins... this time.

This doesn’t really have an impact on any Bubble Talk™. Duke will not fall from Q1 unless they really hit a skid to finish the year, so the Cavs (-6) have the go ahead to do as they please in this one.

The Deacs (-14) are projected as part of the Next Four Out so why not sting them now and clear the path a bit? It’s improbable, but not impossible, for Georgia Tech to do just that and set Syracuse up to improve their ACC Tournament seed too.

Do you believe in miracles? The oddsmakers clearly don’t with Miami (-21) expected to blow out the hapless Cardinals. Unless you just want to see the chaos unfold, there’s no reason to root against the status quo.

