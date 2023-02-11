TNIAAM Reacts: How many of you think Jim Boeheim will be back to coach next season?

It was an interesting week for the Syracuse Orange but not for what was happening on the court. After Jim Boe.heim’s ESPN interview and the resulting discussion which followed, we wanted to hear your thoughts and this is what you had to say

Despite the comments, most of you expect to see Boeheim back on the sideline for the 23-24 season. When the season ends, we’ll ask you how many of you want him to be back. There are games to be played, so let’s see where things stand at the end of the year.

With the NFL Draft preparation gearing up, offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron put on a nice display at the Senior Bowl. Most of you think that Bergeron should prepare to hear his name called on the second day of the Draft.

We had one final question about Meaghan Tyrrell’s Tewarraton chances but we had an issue with the results, so we’ll get you that information next week.