Syracuse men’s basketball: Jim Boeheim 1⁄4 zip tracker update

We’ve got a few days in between Syracuse Orange basketball games so this is a good time to check in on some of our analytics.

The Orange have six games left in the regular season and here’s where the team stands based on what the coaches are wearing on the sideline

2022-23 Boeheim 1⁄4 zip tracker Color W-L Home Road/Neutral Color W-L Home Road/Neutral Blue 5-2 2-1 3-1 Grey 5-7 2-3 3-4 White 5-1 5-1 0-0 Logo W-L Home Road/Neutral Block S 13-7 8-4 5-3 Script 2-3 1-1 1-2 No Syracuse logo Boeheim 1/4 Zip Breakdown W-L Home Road/Neutral Blue Block S 5-2 2-1 3-1 Blue Script 0-0 0-0 0-0 Grey Block S 3-4 1-2 2-2 Grey Script 2-3 1-1 1-2 Grey No Logo White Block S 5-1 5-1 0-0 White Script White No Logo Total 15-10 9-5 6-5

It’s interesting that the 15 wins break out evenly over the three colors. Just like the team, Jim is hesitant to wear the better-looking script options.

With the Orange needing to finish the season on a winning streak, it’s clear which looks need to get the call. For home games, it’s the white crewneck1/4 zip that we see above. You can’t ignore the 5-1 record and with four more Dome games the Orange have to go with what’s working this year.

There are only two remaining road games so that means this two-tone blue shirt is getting the nod. The 3-1 road record will be put to the test at Clemson and Pitt, but any NCAA hopes the Orange have left hinge on grabbing a strong win away from the Dome.

Sorry grey script. We think you’re fine for a casual Friday in the office, but not for a critical late-season game.

Do you have a favorite Boeheim look this year?