Early signing period roundtable: What do we think of Syracuse football’s 2023 class?

Syracuse Orange football wrapped up its 2023 early signing period by adding a freshman wide receiver from Texas and a transfer long snapper from Fordham. Those two bring the incoming group to 22 total players - 10 on both the offense and defense, and two on special teams. You can also break them down into 13 rookies, six transfers, and three JUCO products.

The TNIAAM football crew took a look at the newcomers and offered these thoughts:

Which offensive recruit has you most excited?

Kevin: Darrell Gill. A 6’3” wide receiver with 4.4 speed from Texas? Sign me up. I’m not worried about how Syracuse landed Gill or where he ranks because he’s the type of prospect the Orange should take a shot on. No matter what the Jason Beck offense looks like, finding a tall receiver who can stretch the defense is a potential weapon.

Christian: Ike Daniels. Syracuse is not just a cornerback development school anymore. With LeQuint Allen’s monster Pinstripe Bowl game, the Orange are slowly churning out great running backs. Daniels is the highest rated offensive recruit that Syracuse brought in this cycle and it seems likely that he can develop in the same way that Allen did.

Mike: I’ll also say Darrell Gill. He comes in at a position where SU has had far more “duds” than “studs” lately, but he’s got both the size and speed to help change that trend. The later can be proved by his appearance in the Texas State Championship for track.

Which defensive recruit has you most excited?

Kevin: Jaeden Gould could help the Orange cover the losses of Duce Chestnut and Ja’Had Carter. The NJ native had major offers out of high school so let’s see what he brings to the secondary.

Christian: Braylen Ingraham. The last time Syracuse brought in a defensive line transfer, it worked out pretty well. Ingraham has the potential to provide even more production than Cody Roscoe did, which should help a unit that was the key weakness of the defense last season.

Mike: I’ll cheat a bit and pick both Bergen Catholic alums. Jaeden Gould and Jayden Bellamy each got some experience at larger programs and bring that knowledge, along with all four years of eligibility, here to the SU secondary factory. When’s the last time you’ve seen two corners from the same high school continue playing together in college? Their chemistry really should be something special to watch.

Best name in the class?

Kevin: Zyian Moultrie-Goddard. We had good success with Zaire Franklin and maybe Zyian will bridge us to Kyian (Anthony) in a couple of years.

Christian: Oluwademilade Omopariola. And every broadcaster screams.

Mike: Yeah I have to second Christian here. I’ll also say that “Nigerian Nightmare” has to be the best nickname in the class and I hope he lives up to that moniker.

Which recruit has the best chance to contribute significant playing time in 2023?

Kevin: Jack Stonehouse. Syracuse had struggles punting again last season and the Missouri transfer should be an immediate upgrade in that area.

Christian: Darrell Gill. If (more likely when) Carlos Del Rio-Wilson gets any significant playing time, Gill is an option to hit the field. CDRW prefers throwing to taller wide receivers who can burst downfield and a 6-foot-3 target should be very enticing for the second-string QB.

Mike: Lonnie Rice. He spent two years at one of the nation’s best JUCO programs and racked up 12.5 tackles-for-loss. The LB could immediately slide into the starting lineup alongside Marlowe Wax and Stefon Thompson.

Which recruit has the toughest road to playing time?

Kevin: Trevion Mack. It’s usually the offensive line recruits who fall at the bottom of the depth chart. It will be tougher for Mack to break in along the offensive line two-deep in 2023.

Christian: David Clement. Hopefully a new tight ends coach means that we’ll see the position used more in the Syracuse offense. Until that moment comes, I’m not holding my breath on Clement getting significant run soon.

Mike: Muwaffaq Parkman. Allen looks to slot in as the ‘Cuse bell-cow back, and Daniels and Juwaun Price are probably also ahead of Parkman on the initial depth chart.

Overall thoughts on the class:

Kevin: Overall it’s disappointing and a lot hinges on how quickly the transfers are ready to fill holes in the Syracuse line-up. I do think that the Orange should be active in the May transfer period and really need to get some early 2024 commits to turn the recruiting around.

Christian: At least the Orange got great additions in the transfer portal as the recruiting class, even if Syracuse still had LaNorris Sellers and Vincent Carroll-Jackson, is a lackluster one. Dino Babers prides his staff on building up players and getting them into the weight room to transform them into college-ready players after a year with the program. Doing that with this class could save his job in Central New York.

Mike: I have mixed feelings. Syracuse did a pretty admirable job in the transfer portal, clearly learning from last year’s shortcomings. However, the freshmen class is not much to write about - mainly a mix of projects and depth pieces. The Lally Complex needs to get finished ASAP or many prospects will take a quick glance at the current facilities and keep looking elsewhere.

What players from this class are you looking forward to see in 2023?