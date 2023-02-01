ACC men’s basketball power rankings for February 1st

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team has now lost three of their last four games. Where will they land in this week’s TNIAAM ACC Power Rankings?

Don’t ask us to explain our ratings system- just be grateful that the Fake Nunes Statistical Index staff are keeping busy this winter.

Now let’s get to this week’s rankings...

1)Virginia Cavaliers (17-3, 9-2)

It’s not always pretty with Virginia but they are getting the job done. Post play could be an issue in March but they might be the ACC’s best hope for a deep run.

2)Clemson Tigers (18-5, 10-2)

We probably jinxed them with the whole Arsenal comparison. No one survives a cold Tuesday night in Chestnut Hill. We’ll see if they bounce back or implode as the schedule ramps up.

3) Pittsburgh Panthers (15-7, 8-3)

Jeff Capel has to be the front-runner for ACC Coach of the Year right? Who would have thought that before the season.

4) North Carolina Tar Heels (15-6, 7-3)

What can you say about how UNC is playing...*whistle*

“That’s a Flagrant 1. Not a normal blogging move. Two shots and the ball for Carolina”

5) Duke Blue Devils (16-6, 7-4)

Syracuse-Duke doesn’t have the same juice as in previous years but I’d say watch the Orange coaching staff looking at Kyle Filipowski and wondering what could have been.

6) Miami Hurricanes (17-5, 8-4)

When it’s time for brackets you’ll think about last year’s run and the talent on this team. Don’t forget they lost to Georgia Tech though. Why do we say this? Well because they could be anywhere from Final Four to 1st round loss and it wouldn’t be shocking.

7) NC State Wolfpack (17-5, 7-4)

Nice to see Terquavion Smith back but shout out to DJ Burns for getting revenge on a hostile crowd in the best way possible.

Sounded like the Wake student section was chanting "Whopper" at DJ Burns in the second half.



Burns, who scored a career-high 31 points, said he heard the chants.



"I don’t understand why they would keep talking. That fires me up.” — Joe Giglio (@giglio_OG) January 28, 2023

Also note to Otto’s Army, trash talk someone else that day please.

8) Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-9, 6-6)

Wake’s at-large dreams look to be over but them and the two schools to follow will be annoying to those above them the rest of the way. Nothing a conference commissioner loves more than his own schools knocking each other out of the bracket.

9) Virginia Tech Hokies (13-9, 3-8)

The Hokies really needed that Miami game. The non-conference metrics are still could but they can’t keep taking L’s and we’re not sure they can defend their ACC Tournament title without using a bench.

10) Syracuse Orange (13-10, 6-6)

This seems to be right where we thought the Orange would be before the season. Right in the middle with uneven performances but yes you can still dream about some Greensboro magic? We won’t crush them just yet....

11) Boston College Eagles (11-12, 5-7)

Did everyone a solid by knocking off Clemson which means that by transitive property principles Maine and New Hampshire should receive byes in the ACC Tournament.

12) Florida State Seminoles (7-15, 5-6)

Leonard Hamilton might start showing signs of aging after this season. We said “might”....

13) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-12, 2-9)

Mike Brey’s been aging since he took the job. Someone rumored him for the Georgetown job. Does this look like a guy who wants to take on a reclamation project or a guy who wants to cash checks doing tv?

14) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-13, 1-10)

We’d advise Josh Pastner not to lose to Louisville tonight. We also advise him to push for the Notre Dame or Georgetown jobs. Really Josh we think you should do it.

15) Louisville Cardinals (2-19, 0-10)

Could this be the worst team in ACC history?

What did we get wrong this week? Is Syracuse too low?