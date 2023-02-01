Syracuse track and field: Fast times in the Northeast

The Syracuse Orange track and field teams were split up over the weekend. While the sprint and hurdle groups were in New York City for the Dr. Sander Invitational, the distance squad took to the fast track at BU for the Terrier Invitational.

In New York, Kahniya James took 3rd in the 60m dash in a time of 7.56 seconds. Shaleah Colaire took 5th in the 60m hurdles in a time of 8.39. In the 200m dash, Eunice Boateng was 4th in 24.29.

Jaheem Hayles won the men’s 60m hurdles in a time of 7.75. Naseem Smith and Anthony Vazquez took 5th and 7th respectively in the event. Trei Thorogood took 4th in the men’s 60m dash in 6.91 and 8th in the 200m while Kevin Robertson was 5th in the mile.

Back to work this afternoon ‼️ pic.twitter.com/A4g2i8tPAB — Syracuse XC/Track (@CuseXCTF) January 27, 2023

The distance was in Boston chasing fast times with deep fields of collegiate and professional runners. In the mile, Savannah Roark (4:45), Amanda Vestri (4:47) and Abigail Spiers (4:49) turned in top-20 times in the ACC so far this season. For the men, Noah Carey (4:01) and Karl Winter (4:02) just missed becoming the latest Orange runners to go sub-4 in the mile. They, and others, will likely get two more shots at the BU track this season.

In the 3000m, Emma Eastman had a breakthrough time of 9:23 which is 9th in the ACC. For the men, Assaf Harari’s 8:02 (10th) and Alex Comerford’s 8:04 (12th) are top 15 in the conference.

The Orange will be back in action next weekend at Cornell and Boston.