Syracuse men’s basketball: Are the script uniforms back for good?

After all of our begging it looks like we’re getting more Syracuse Orange teams embracing the script Syracuse logo.

The men’s basketball team surprised us by breaking out the script on Monday and it appears that Adrian Autry might be a little stitious, or really into the fashion analytics.

It might be the last thing on Red’s mind, but with the women’s team making the full-time switch to the script, maybe the guys felt a bit of peer pressure. As more and more schools go back into the branding vault and pull out the script wordmark, it’s nice to see that Syracuse is willing to shift from the Nike font with an overly-complicated back story to the clean script wordmark. (we’ll worry about getting back to the arch next season)

We’ll have to wait for Maui to see if Syracuse has the orange script jerseys ready to go, but it sure sounds like there’s a chance it’s here to stay.