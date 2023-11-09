Syracuse Field Hockey: Orange to face Liberty in NCAA Tournament

The Syracuse Orange field hockey team suffered one-goal losses in their final two games, but they were selected for an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament.

Syracuse (10-7-0) will travel to Durham, NC. to face the Liberty Flames (17-2) on Friday afternoon at 2:30. Liberty enters the game after a 3-1 loss to Old Dominion in the Big East Championship.

The Flames are ranked 7th in this week’s coaches poll and are led by goalie Azul Iritxity Irigoyen, who is second in the nation with a .880 goals against average on the season. Irigoyen is helped by a strong defense which limits opponents to less than four shots on goal per game.

Syracuse is ranked 11th in the coaches poll and brings the 3rd highest scoring offense in the country. The Orange rely on offense from Eefke van den Nieuwenhof who has 32 points in 17 games and does a lot of her damage on penalty corners.

The winner of Friday’s game advances to play the winner of Duke vs American on Sunday. Good luck to the Orange!