Gamethread: Syracuse M. Soccer vs UNC and MBB vs Canisius

The Syracuse Orange men’s soccer continues their ACC Tournament run by welcoming the North Carolina Tar Heels to the SU Soccer Stadium for a semifinal match with kick-off at 6:00 on the ACC Network.

The 1-0 Orange men’s basketball team will welcome the Canisius Golden Griffins (0-0) to the Dome at 7:00 for a game on the ACCNX.

Syracuse captain Jeorgio Kocevski was named First-Team All-ACC and Co-Midfielder of the Year. Kocevski has 11 assists on the season, which leads the ACC. He’s the first Syracuse player to win the award. Lorenzo Boselli was named Third-Team All-ACC.

The first Syracuse player to win the ACC Midfielder of the Year honor. #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/GNQm3JPuif — Syracuse Men's Soccer (@CuseMSOC) November 8, 2023

Junior forward Benny Williams isn’t scheduled to be available tonight as he continues his suspension, per Syracuse.com. No word on the status of Naheem McLeod and JJ Starling who were limited on Monday night, or Mounir Hima, who has yet to play this season.

Syracuse basketball player Benny Williams remains suspended; not expected to play vs. Canisius https://t.co/D1SIsSQ5YY — Syracuse Basketball (@syrbasketball) November 8, 2023

As always, leave your pre-, in- and post-game comments below.