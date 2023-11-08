Teams: Syracuse Orange (4-5, 0-5) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (2-7, 1-4)

Day & Time: Saturday, November 11, 3:30 pm ET

Location: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y.

Line: A line that opened at Syracuse -1 drastically shifted to Pitt -3, according to DraftKings.

TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius 160/XM 194

Rivalry: 43-32-3, Pitt

Current Streak: 5, Pitt

First Meeting: Syracuse has faced Pittsburgh more than any other team in its history, so you’d expect this series to have a really early origin story. The first ever game between the two programs was held in 1916, which the Panthers won 30-0.

Last Meeting: The start of the trend of throwing Carlos Del Rio-Wilson into the frying pan started last year against Pitt. The Florida transfer made his first start with the Orange against an aggressive Pitt defense that limited the Orange offense to 145 total yards of offense. Pitt, even without star running back Israel Abanikanda, still managed 161 yards of just rushing offense to take down Syracuse 19-9.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Dino Babers (eighth year, 40-54) | Pitt - Pat Narduzzi (ninth year, 64-48)

Coach Bio: Narduzzi played for his father, Bill, at Youngstown State University for one year before transferring to Rhode Island for the remainder of his collegiate career. He played linebacker and was a three-year starter for the Rams. Narduzzi’s big break was with Cincinnati 2004, where he was Mark Dantonio’s defensive coordinator for the Bearcats. He followed Dantonio to Michigan State in 2007 where he held the same position on his staff. Narduzzi moved to Pittsburgh to become its head coach for the 2015 season and has stayed there since. Pitt has made five bowl games under Narduzzi.

Last Year: Pitt stumbled midseason with unranked losses to Georgia Tech and Louisville, but the Panthers went on a four game winning streak to finish the regular season 8-4. Pitt topped off its strong end to the season with a win over No. 18 UCLA in the Sun Bowl.

Last Game: Pitt became the latest sacrificial lamb in Florida State’s quest to run through the ACC and play in the CFP. Jordan Travis threw for 360 yards despite not having his top two receivers in Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson available due to injury. Florida State took a comfortable 24-7 win.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Rodney Hammond Jr. looks to gash Syracuse like he did last season in his first start with the Panthers. He ran for 124 yards and a TD in Pitt’s win.

If Syracuse Wins: The Yankees are legally required to pay Dino’s buyout.

If Syracuse Loses: You could always just blame the field.

Fun Fact: Because I love to remind everyone of this fact, the player who holds the record for most passing yards in a Syracuse-Pitt game is Zack Mahoney. The officer threw for 440 yards and five touchdowns in one of the most bizarre games of football ever, with Pitt winning 76-61. In fact, the Syracuse football team scored more points than the Syracuse men’s basketball team did on that day, when the Orange lost to South Carolina 64-50 in the Barclays Center.

