A Syracuse basketball podcast: TNIAAM launches its most ambitious project yet

With so much trouble in the world these days and a seemingly endless list of problems that need solving, we at TNIAAM came up with just the solution on how to save the world and humanity from itself. It’s our most ambitious project yet.
That’s right, folks. We’ve got just what you need: “A Syracuse basketball podcast”
As you might have been able to guess, we’re launching a podcast solely dedicated to Syracuse Orange men’s basketball. There just aren’t enough podcasts these days.
In our inaugural episode, we brought on in-house talent Christian De Guzman to talk hoops. Always insightful, Christian joined me to discuss a litany of Syracuse basketball topics as we rehashed the coaching transition, offseason moves and got into detail about the first two exhibition games and season-opener against New Hampshire.
That, and other topics below:
- Christian’s background and what he’s doing now
- Talking through Syracuse’s historic coaching transition to its eighth men’s basketball head coach
- Biggest storylines coming into the season and why Christian thinks it’s Judah Mintz
- Take on the first two exhibition contests
- Chance Westry’s knee injury, Benny Williams’s suspension, Maliq Brown’s tweaked groin. Which of these is most concerning?
- Kyle Cuffe, Peter Carey and JJ Starling are all coming off injuries last season
- Breaking down the guard group
- Talking about the wings, which, do we still call them forwards or is this team truly positionless?
- Center group and rotation
- What stood out in the season-opener against New Hampshire in Autry’s debut?
- What Christian is looking for in the Canisius matchup
- Expectations for Maui, the rest of the non-conference and standing within the ACC
Loading comments...