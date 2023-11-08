A Syracuse basketball podcast: TNIAAM launches its most ambitious project yet

With so much trouble in the world these days and a seemingly endless list of problems that need solving, we at TNIAAM came up with just the solution on how to save the world and humanity from itself. It’s our most ambitious project yet.

That’s right, folks. We’ve got just what you need: “A Syracuse basketball podcast”

As you might have been able to guess, we’re launching a podcast solely dedicated to Syracuse Orange men’s basketball. There just aren’t enough podcasts these days.

In our inaugural episode, we brought on in-house talent Christian De Guzman to talk hoops. Always insightful, Christian joined me to discuss a litany of Syracuse basketball topics as we rehashed the coaching transition, offseason moves and got into detail about the first two exhibition games and season-opener against New Hampshire.

That, and other topics below: