Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll vs. Canisius

The Syracuse Orange (1-0) men’s basketball team is back in action tonight at 7:00 when the Canisius Golden Griffins (0-0) from the MAAC visit the Dome. Can Syracuse get another win? Here’s what we think:

Kevin: Syracuse 79, Canisius 70

There’s some concern about the depth for the Orange as they have a few players already injured and with a quick turnaround this one could be a bit slower pace. Can Syracuse do a better job defending and moving the ball? I think we’ll see the backcourt carry the Orange to a 2-0 start.

Ben: Syracuse 81, Canisius 68

It wasn’t the cleanest game on Monday, but Syracuse found a way to hang on for an 11-point win. I think Autry will clean up a few of the defensive miscues, emphasize pushing the tempo and keep the energy level high. I expect the starting backcourt to bounce back from a shaky shooting performance on Monday as well. SU pulls away and gets to 2-0.

Szuba: Syracuse 80, Canisius 67

Given Canisius rolled out a sub-250 offense and defense last season, Syracuse should be able to handle business in its second tune-up before the competition heats up. Much like the first game, Syracuse won’t be seriously threatened but given the usual early season disruptions to work through with a young team, the Orange don’t deliver the knockout blow. Still, Mintz and Starling lead the way for the Orange in a 13-point win.

Mike: Syracuse 75, Canisius 59

With the short turnover, don’t be surprised if SU starts off a little flat. As James mentioned, the Golden Griffins don’t bring the most impressive track record, but they will be fresh as it’s their season opener. Give it until after the first timeout for ‘Cuse to find a groove and start pulling away into halftime. Ideally the shot selection on threes will be better and Taylor and Bell can establish some consistency on the wings heading into Colgate and beyond.

Max: Syracuse 77, Canisius 63

Yes, the Orange aren’t 100% healthy, but at least they’ve played a regular season game. Canisius will likely roll out three new starters in its first contest since last year’s MAAC Tournament. This should allow for some first-half struggles, if not the full game. If Syracuse continues its fluid offense in transition, I expect it to wear down the Golden Griffins. This one should be a runaway by the mid-second half.

Dom: Syracuse 76, Canisius 61

Similar to last game, I think Syracuse will still jolt out to a strong start before losing some ground in the second half. Canisius doesn’t boast the offensive firepower to match the Orange, so unless Syracuse is flat-out cold on the scoring front, it’s hard not to see Autry and company at 2-0 when Wednesday’s game is all said and done.

