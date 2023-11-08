FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs Pittsburgh

It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means... time for the blog that gives you the internet’s most ridiculous college football preview series- it’s #FakeNunes time. Can we keep finding ways to get #jokesandgarbage into a Syracuse Orange preview? You be the judge....

Now onto this week’s opponent

Opponent: Pittsburgh Panthers

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Students: 28,391 students who can’t wait for Kenny Pickett to become a coach

The 2023 Fake Nunes Statistical Index (#FNSI)

We continue to look to innovate our analytics model so we here’s what the lab cooked up for this season.

Rivalry Trophy

The FNSI staff won’t give up on their quest to bring back more tradition into today’s college game. Let’s see what they’ve got for this one

The Monument Medal

With the game in Yankee Stadium and one end zone out near Monument Park, let’s award the winner of this game with a large medal replica of a Yankee Monument.

The True North Difference

In order to maintain our status as #CanadasCollegeTeam, each week we look at which team has more Canadian players on their roster.

Pitt has former Orange recruiting target Christian Veilleux, but no one else to match Syracuse’s duo.

Advantage: Syracuse

Notable Alum

Bringing back this one as we love to drop, some knowledge every now and then to help our loyal readers possibly win a trivia night. After all we are the Syracuse blog that loves you back and we take that seriously.

Ken Macha vs Billy Connors

We’re sticking with the baseball theme here. Macha played with the Panthers then had a six-year run as a player in the Majors. You know him best from his managerial stints in Oakland and Milwaukee. Connors only had 26 MLB appearances and didn’t record a win, but he went on to a a lengthy career as a coach and later a front-office staff member with the Yankees

Advantage: Syracuse because the game is in Yankee Stadium

Football Program Hashtag:

#None vs #H2P » #BAM » #WeNotMe

We know that if you have two hashtags you have no hashtags, but if you have three hashtags we guess you have one??

Advantage: Pitt

The Official #FakeNunes Game Prediction

The original Yankee Stadium ended up being a 3-0 Syracuse win. Pat Narduzzi’s squad gets out to an early 3-0 lead and relies on pitching and defense to shut down the Orange. Syracuse makes a late push for the tie but a long drive by Brady Denaburg hits the foul pole upright and bounces back onto the field,

Final Score: Pitt 3, Syracuse 0