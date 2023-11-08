TNIAAM Reacts: Talking Syracuse quarterbacks and point guards

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.
Here are the questions for this week’s poll:
With the Orange in a five-game skid and injuries continuing to pile up, do you still think Syracuse Football will make a bowl game this season?
The absence of Garrett Shrader was felt in last week’s 17-10 loss to Boston College. We saw Carlos Del-Rio Wilson come up gimpy late in that game, so who do you think will start at quarterback for Syracuse against Pitt? Will it be Shrader, Del-Rio Wilson, Braden Davis or Luke MacPhail?
During to basketball and two dynamic guards for the Orange. We want to know will Dyaisha Fair or Judah Mintz earn All-America honors this season?
We’ll have the results for Saturday morning. Thanks to all who participate.
