TNIAAM Reacts: Talking Syracuse quarterbacks and point guards

Here are the questions for this week’s poll:

With the Orange in a five-game skid and injuries continuing to pile up, do you still think Syracuse Football will make a bowl game this season?

The absence of Garrett Shrader was felt in last week’s 17-10 loss to Boston College. We saw Carlos Del-Rio Wilson come up gimpy late in that game, so who do you think will start at quarterback for Syracuse against Pitt? Will it be Shrader, Del-Rio Wilson, Braden Davis or Luke MacPhail?

During to basketball and two dynamic guards for the Orange. We want to know will Dyaisha Fair or Judah Mintz earn All-America honors this season?

We’ll have the results for Saturday morning. Thanks to all who participate.