Syracuse men’s basketball: 2024 commits to sign this week

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball family is set to welcome two new members this week.

Class of 2024 commits Elijah Moore and Donnie Freeman are set to sign their National Letters of Intent this week to officially become Orange.

Moore, a four-star guard out of Our Saviour Lutheran School (NY), plans to sign on Saturday, according to Adam Zagoria.

Elijah Moore of @OSLBasketball and @wizkidsaau will also sign with @Cuse_MBB on Saturday, per his AAU coach https://t.co/lAarmHWTlM — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) November 7, 2023

Moore is ranked nationally anywhere from 52 to 79, depending on which recruiting outlet you prefer. He’s an anthletic 6-foot-3 guard who carries the nickname “Choppa,” which relates to his ability to get to the basket and score at the rim. But he’s become more than a slasher. Moore has worked hard to improve his jumper — both mid- and long-range — and will come to Syracuse as a legitimate scoring threat from every level.

Four-star forward Donnie Freeman will sign his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday afternoon, per Jake Weingarten.

Syracuse pledge and five-star prospect Donnie Freeman will sign his NLI this afternoon, making his commitment to the Orange official, a source told @Stockrisers. Top-20 prospect, big-time land for Autry’s bunch. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) November 8, 2023

“I’m very versatile, athletic, can really do it all on the floor, but I’m still expanding my game,” he told On3. “I’m an improved shooter; I’ve really been working on that since the summer. I want to get to be a better ball handler, too, which will separate me from other players in the country like me.”

Autry and Freeman have developed a strong relationship, one that dates back to before Red took over as head coach. Once he was promoted, Freeman became even more of a priority for Autry and the staff. And after an official visit to SU, Freeman committed.

On3 ranks Freeman as the No. 20 player in the class and the third-best power forward.

SU’s 2024 class is 13th-best in country, according to On3, and fourth-best in the ACC behind Duke, North Carolina and Miami.