Syracuse men’s basketball: Quadir Copeland records first career double-double in Orange

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Quadir Copeland couldn’t wait to call his mom and dad and tell them about his first career double-double on Monday night. The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball guard finished his night with 10 points and 13 rebounds in 27 minutes in the season-opening win over New Hampshire.

The 6-foot-6 sophomore out of Philadelphia also insists he had no idea that he had just eight points prior to his final bucket.

“I didn’t!” Copeland proclaims. “I’ll be honest. I didn’t even know I had 13 rebounds.”

Copeland’s final bucket came late in the game with just 47 seconds left, giving him double-figures for the game. Copeland gets “so zoned into the game” he doesn’t keep track of his stats.

Copeland said it felt good hearing he had a double-double. It was a career-high in minutes for the sophomore who had the talent as a first year player but was buried on the bench in his freshman season. He played some, but mostly sat from the bench in 2022-23 behind experienced players and a highly rated six-man freshman class.

Judah Mintz headlined that 2022 class and started as a freshman. The NBA prospect was happy for his friend Monday night, shouting “Yes sir, Qua!” as Mintz exited the Syracuse locker room after media sessions.

“He’s a special kid. Special talent. Just the energy he brings as an undersized forward,” Mintz said, “just his versatility is special for us. You got to see it first day out.”

The two connected in the first half on a fast break that resulted in a Copeland flush.

“We do that all the time. We play together in practice. So it’s just being able to play with him, being able to read each other on the court. I already knew what he was doing,” Copeland said.

It wasn’t a perfect night. Copeland is sometimes overzealous. He had four turnovers. He perhaps settled on a pair of three point attempts that missed the mark. But the effort and results were obvious. Copeland mentioned the upcoming film sessions with Adrian Autry on Tuesday before the team turns the page to Canisius on Wednesday night.

But for the moment, Copeland was just eager to talk to his parents.

“I already know they’re going to be excited,” he said. “Especially my first game being able to showcase what I can do. I’m just happy we got the win.”