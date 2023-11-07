Syracuse football: Duke’s Mayo Bowl O’Meter update

It wasn’t too long ago since optimism was high for the Syracuse Orange football team and our beloved Duke’s Mayo Bowl O’Meter.

Actually... who am I kidding: it’s been nothing but misery since September 23. Following a promising start, Syracuse’s crash down to Earth continues heading into this weekend’s game versus the Pittsburgh Panthers. The Orange sit at 4-5 on the year and winless in the ACC, needing at least two wins in their final three games to clinch a bowl game and be a part of the #BRANDED content we’ve got in store.

The Orange’s twang is slowly running out, and the lack of morale is shown with the needle not moving (yet again) on our Bowl O’Meter:

Adding more doom and gloom to all of this, Syracuse is slowly starting to fade from the bowl conversation, as you’ll be seeing in what this week’s bowl predictions have to show:

ESPN - Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura

Schlabach: no bowl game

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl vs Iowa State Cyclones

Going down to the Fort Worth area isn’t a downgrade at all compared to El Paso... although we do lose out on the beloved duo of Otto the Orange and Tony the Tiger. We’d also have to downgrade from a Duke’s Mayo shower to whatever Lockheed Martin plans on providing.

Hey, a bowl game is a bowl game at this point, right?

Brett McMurphy - The Action Network

No bowl game

College Football News

No bowl game

CBS Sports

Fenway Bowl vs South Florida Bulls

Yes, we’ve beaten the “two games in a baseball park this season” joke down to a pulp if this scenario ends up happening. Now, considering the current circumstances, I think karma might be coming back to haunt us with that decision.

Then again, the Bulls just dropped 50 points against Memphis. The Orange somehow getting waxed by USF is very much a realistic possibility given everything that has happened so far this season.

Now it’s your turn: where would you like the Orange to travel to for a bowl game? And, does Syracuse even still have a shot at getting a bid to a bowl this season?