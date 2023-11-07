Syracuse football: what’s college football saying about the Orange after week 11?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange as they prepare to face the Pittsburgh Panthers in Yankee Stadium.

Syracuse.com

The local writers keep Syracuse 12th in their ACC Power Rankings. Syracuse slides in between Wake Forest and Virginia. Pitt is 14th this week.

ESPN

In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse drops one spots to 65th with the offense 83rd while the defense ranks 45th. The Orange are ranked between Wake Forest and Virginia Tech. SP+ has Pitt ranked 68th with their offense 77th and defense 52nd.

Syracuse drops three spots in the Football Power Index to 52nd between Liberty and California. FPI predicts the Orange for 5.6 wins now and gives them a 15% chance to win out and an 55% chance of making a bowl game. Pitt ranks 61st in this week’s FPI.

CBS Sports

In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse is down nine spots to 67th this week between Colorado and UCF. Pitt is 99th this week.

The Athletic

The Orange are down five spots to 77th in The Athletic’s Top 133 Power Rankings placing them in between Stanford and Rice. Pitt is 103rd this week.

USA Today

This week Syracuse is down seven spots to 94th in the Re-Rank which puts them between San Jose State and Northern Illinois. Pitt is 111th this week.

AP and Coaches Poll

No rankings for Syracuse or Pitt

ACC Week Eleven Scores

Wake Forest 21 Duke 24

Syracuse 10 Boston College 17

Campbell 7 North Carolina 59

Notre Dame 23 Clemson 31

Florida State 24 Pitt 7

Virginia Tech 3 Louisville 34

Georgia Tech 45 Virginia 17

Miami 6 NC State 20

ACC Week Twelve Schedule

Virginia vs Louisville

Georgia Tech vs Clemson

NC State vs Wake Forest

Miami vs Florida State

Pitt vs Syracuse

Duke vs North Carolina