Syracuse football: what’s college football saying about the Orange after week 11?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange as they prepare to face the Pittsburgh Panthers in Yankee Stadium.
The local writers keep Syracuse 12th in their ACC Power Rankings. Syracuse slides in between Wake Forest and Virginia. Pitt is 14th this week.
ESPN
In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse drops one spots to 65th with the offense 83rd while the defense ranks 45th. The Orange are ranked between Wake Forest and Virginia Tech. SP+ has Pitt ranked 68th with their offense 77th and defense 52nd.
Syracuse drops three spots in the Football Power Index to 52nd between Liberty and California. FPI predicts the Orange for 5.6 wins now and gives them a 15% chance to win out and an 55% chance of making a bowl game. Pitt ranks 61st in this week’s FPI.
CBS Sports
In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse is down nine spots to 67th this week between Colorado and UCF. Pitt is 99th this week.
The Athletic
The Orange are down five spots to 77th in The Athletic’s Top 133 Power Rankings placing them in between Stanford and Rice. Pitt is 103rd this week.
USA Today
This week Syracuse is down seven spots to 94th in the Re-Rank which puts them between San Jose State and Northern Illinois. Pitt is 111th this week.
AP and Coaches Poll
No rankings for Syracuse or Pitt
ACC Week Eleven Scores
Wake Forest 21 Duke 24
Syracuse 10 Boston College 17
Campbell 7 North Carolina 59
Notre Dame 23 Clemson 31
Florida State 24 Pitt 7
Virginia Tech 3 Louisville 34
Georgia Tech 45 Virginia 17
Miami 6 NC State 20
ACC Week Twelve Schedule
Virginia vs Louisville
Georgia Tech vs Clemson
NC State vs Wake Forest
Miami vs Florida State
Pitt vs Syracuse
Duke vs North Carolina
