Gamethread: Syracuse Orange (0-0) vs. New Hampshire Wildcats (0-0)

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team tips off the season momentarily against the New Hampshire Wildcats. It’s a new era, with Adrian Autry taking over as the eighth men’s basketball head coach following a 47-year run by Jim Boeheiim.

New Hampshire will also be with a first-year head coach as Nathan Davis takes over for the Wildcats. Davis was an assistant on the Bucknell team that took down Kansas in the 2005 NCAA Tournament.

Junior forward Benny Williams isn’t available tonight as he continues his suspension, as first reported by Inside The Loud House and confirmed by Syracuse.com. Sophomore forward/center Maliq Brown is available and warmed up alongside teammates at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Syracuse is a 17.5 point favorite in this matchup with the over/under set at 147.5. For those outside of New York State, place your bets responsibility. The game officially tips at 7 p.m. ET and will be available for streaming on ESPN+ and ACCNX. Keep it locked with us for coverage.

As always, leave your pre-, in- and post-game comments below.