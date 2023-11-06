Disloyal Idiots Podcast: At least it’s basketball season

The Syracuse Orange news never stops, so we’re here to talk about it!
In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- James is here!
- Let’s ignore whatever happened Friday until we get an Andy
- Time to talk basketball!
- When are we going to know anything about this team?
- Where did Judah improve?
- Non-Con schedule seems painful
- Is Syracuse/Georgetown a thing anymore?
- What’s a zone?
- Power rankings are a thing!
- How did all these transfers get here?
- What’s the modern Syracuse basketball experience... Cal getting back in this.
- Steve is old and remembers Kyle Cuffe senior...
- The Anthony Legacy
- SU Soccer advances to the ACCT Semifinals!
