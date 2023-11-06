Disloyal Idiots Podcast: At least it’s basketball season

The Syracuse Orange news never stops, so we’re here to talk about it!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

James is here!

Let’s ignore whatever happened Friday until we get an Andy

Time to talk basketball!

When are we going to know anything about this team?

Where did Judah improve?

Non-Con schedule seems painful

Is Syracuse/Georgetown a thing anymore?

What’s a zone?

How did all these transfers get here?

What’s the modern Syracuse basketball experience... Cal getting back in this.

Steve is old and remembers Kyle Cuffe senior...

The Anthony Legacy

SU Soccer advances to the ACCT Semifinals!

