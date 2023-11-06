 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Disloyal Idiots Podcast: At least it’s basketball season

We even brought on James to talk about it!

By Steve Haller
St. Rose v Syracuse Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

The Syracuse Orange news never stops, so we’re here to talk about it!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • James is here!
  • Let’s ignore whatever happened Friday until we get an Andy
  • Time to talk basketball!
  • When are we going to know anything about this team?
  • Where did Judah improve?
  • Non-Con schedule seems painful
  • Is Syracuse/Georgetown a thing anymore?
  • What’s a zone?
  • HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use Promo Code “NUNES23” for 10% off first purchase)
  • Power rankings are a thing!
  • How did all these transfers get here?
  • What’s the modern Syracuse basketball experience... Cal getting back in this.
  • Steve is old and remembers Kyle Cuffe senior...
  • The Anthony Legacy
  • SU Soccer advances to the ACCT Semifinals!
