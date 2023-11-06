Syracuse football: Orange open as one-point underdogs against Pittsburgh

As the weather up here in Syracuse begins to get cold, Coach Dino Babers and the Syracuse Orange (4-5, 0-5) are experiencing a cold stretch of their own in the ACC heading into this weekend’s “home” game... at Yankee Stadium.

Rather than playing again at the JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse will travel downstate to New York City in a Saturday afternoon matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-7, 1-4). The pattern of not entering as the Vegas favorite will (unfortunately) continue for the Orange, who begin the week as one-point underdogs in Yankee Stadium, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Orange have gone six weeks without a win after starting off 4-0 to begin the year — most recently falling short in a 17-10 Dome loss to the Boston College Eagles.

Obviously, Syracuse has experienced a fall from grace in the past month and a half, getting its last win so far this season against Army in September. With Babers’ tenure with the Orange clearly in jeopardy, Syracuse needs two wins in its final three games to reach six games and earn a bowl game bid.

Pitt will enter as the ever so slight favorites amid a troubling season of their own. The Panthers will travel to NYC coming off three-straight losses — including a 58-7 annihilation versus Notre Dame two weeks ago and a 24-7 loss at home to Florida State. Overshadowed behind Pitt’s underwhelming season includes some recent comments from Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi where he called out his current players.

While the Orange will indeed face off against the Pitt of Misery, the outlook for Syracuse isn’t any better. Syracuse is already locked into an under-.500 conference record, and they need this victory to stay alive in the bowl conversation. A sixth-straight loss, however, might speed up the clock on how long Babers will last as coach.

