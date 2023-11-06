Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll vs New Hampshire

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season tips off tonight at 7:00 when the New Hampshire Wildcats from the America East conference visit the Dome. Will the Adrian Autry era start with a win?

Kevin: Syracuse 82, New Hampshire 64

No idea if we see Benny Williams tonight but I think Syracuse comes out with pressure and forces tempo, even if they are playing with a smaller line-up. This seems like a game where Judah Mintz will thrive and I’m actually looking for him to get a double-double in points and assists. With a game on Wednesday night, Adrian Autry goes deep into his bench and the Orange run away in their opener.

Dom: Syracuse 87, New Hampshire 70

Might be aiming a little high here with the final result for my liking, but it’s clear Syracuse will have the talent advantage across the board against New Hampshire. The Orange will force a lot of turnovers at the top of the key and lock down any opportunities around the basket. Autry and company should also have no troubles scoring the ball, particularly in transition. I see Syracuse handing Red a convincing first win as head coach.

Mike: Syracuse 75, New Hampshire 60

I’m also planning on seeing a smaller lineup from SU tonight, so they’ll take some time to get in tune and set up plays on the offensive end. After a slow start, the Orange will start getting more aggressive and taking long-distance looks, and as long as they prevent the same from falling on the other side of the court, it’ll be a fairly stress-free Opening Night.

Szuba: Syracuse 81, New Hampshire 61

New Hampshire had one of the 50 worst offenses in all of college basketball last season. Syracuse should be able to score at will behind Mintz and Starling and even if the defense still needs work, it shouldn’t have much trouble slowing down the Wildcats. Give me Syracuse by 20 as Autry earns his first career victory as head coach.

Now it’s your turn