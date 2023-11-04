TNIAAM reacts: your faith in Syracuse football will go unrewarded

The Syracuse Orange football team has us all wishing we could turn our clocks back to September tonight.

Unfortunately there is no reset button and last night probably sapped any remaining hope from the fanbase. This week’s poll showed that a number of you still felt the Orange could sneak out two more wins to go bowling and without Garrett Shrader now, that seems as likely as Dino Babers returning in 2024.

The silver lining in all this misery is that Syracuse’s next HC will get a winnable schedule next fall. For the first time since the Orange joined the ACC, Miami will make the trip north and Stanford will make their first visit ever.

Thankfully for our sanity, basketball starts and rebounding seems like it’ll be an area to watch for the men. Maliq Brown is your choice to lead the Orange in rebounding this year, even if he’s likely to be the sixth man.

You also expect to see an improved Syracuse Orange women’s team in 23-24. Let’s hope the hardwood helps all of us put this Fall in the rearview mirror.

Thanks as always for participating.