Syracuse football: game thread vs Boston College

The Syracuse Orange (4-4, 0-4) are back home tonight on ESPN2 as they welcome the Boston College Eagles (5-3, 2-2) with kickoff scheduled at 7:30.
Will Syracuse get their first ACC win of the season and stop this losing streak? Can BC end their two-game losing streak to the Orange and clinch bowl eligibility?
EDIT: In classic SU fashion, we also have some last-minute news as Garrett Shrader will not start tonight’s game due to an injury he suffered at Virginia Tech. Carlos Del Rio-Wilson gets the call in his place; will the QB swap work out in the end for ‘Cuse?
Before kickoff, check out some of this week’s football stories:
- Christian also has all the info on how to watch this game of former Big East rivals
- Dom has the weekly Duke’s Mayo bowl watch and yes Syracuse is still projected for a bowl, but a loss tonight makes that dicey
- Mike asks what happened to Orange is the New Fast
- Christian has a look at tonight’s game from the BC perspective
- We tell you what are watching for in tonight’s game
- Syracuse vs Boston College predictions
- Fake Nunes breaks down the match-up
Enjoy the game (or turn it off for your mental health) and Go Orange!
