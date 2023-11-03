Syracuse football: game thread vs Boston College

The Syracuse Orange (4-4, 0-4) are back home tonight on ESPN2 as they welcome the Boston College Eagles (5-3, 2-2) with kickoff scheduled at 7:30.

Will Syracuse get their first ACC win of the season and stop this losing streak? Can BC end their two-game losing streak to the Orange and clinch bowl eligibility?

EDIT: In classic SU fashion, we also have some last-minute news as Garrett Shrader will not start tonight’s game due to an injury he suffered at Virginia Tech. Carlos Del Rio-Wilson gets the call in his place; will the QB swap work out in the end for ‘Cuse?

Before kickoff, check out some of this week’s football stories:

Enjoy the game (or turn it off for your mental health) and Go Orange!