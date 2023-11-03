ACC football: Week 10 TNIAAM staff picks

The Syracuse Orange and the rest of the ACC are all back on the field yet again as we enter the final stretch here in the regular season.

The Friday night lights will be on the Orange, who take on the red-hot Boston College Eagles in hopes of getting back into the groove of things. But how will the rest of the ACC shake out this week?

And with that, the TNIAAM team presents our picks for this weekend, with odds provided by our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Speaking of that BC game, Mike is the only staff member siding with the Eagles over the Orange in this contest. BC has won four in a row, while Syracuse hasn’t ended up as the victor since September 23 against Army. Talk about this being a critical juncture for both teams this season.

Our staff is unanimous in Florida State (8-0, 6-0) and Louisville (7-1, 4-1) both continuing their dominance as the two-best teams in the ACC this season. We’ve also got North Carolina’s vengeance in mind here, fully agreeing that the Tar Heels (6-2, 3-2) will comfortably bounce back after two straight losses.

Kevin has the lead on most correct moneyline picks (74%), but he’s also the one with two major zag selections this weekend in comparison to the rest of the Nunes Team — Clemson (4-4, 2-4) pulling off a surprise versus Notre Dame (7-2) and Miami (6-2, 2-2) falling to NC State (5-3, 2-2) on the road. This will remain a tight race the rest of the way with Mike and I tied for second at 73%, following closely by Max (71%) and Christian (67%).

Our spread picks this week are completely all over the place. Our disagreements lie in a) whether Pittsburgh (2-6, 1-3) has a shot covering at +21 against FSU, b) who wins between Miami and NC State (and by how much) and c) who ends up on top in a toss-up game between Georgia Tech (4-4, 3-2) and Virginia (2-6, 1-3).

Let’s hear about what you think with our picks this week in the comments down below.

