Syracuse football: 2023 College Football Hall of Fame inductee Dwight Freeney to be honored tonight

Tonight the Syracuse Orange will honor former defensive end Dwight Freeney for his upcoming 2023 induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. Freeney becomes the 13th Syracuse Orange player of coach to be inducted.

He finished his career as a 2001 All-American, a year in which he had 17.5 sacks and eight forced fumbles. Freeney was the Big East Defensive Player of the Year, a unanimous All-American and finished 9th in that year’s Heisman Trophy voting.

That season also featured the game where Freeney sacked Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick 4.5 times in less than a full game. It was a legendary performance and it’s kind of amazing that we can’t find a good YouTube video of it. Everyone who was in the Dome that afternoon won’t forget how Freeney seemed to be the only college defender to contain Vick.

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted during the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 5, 2023, at the ARIA Resort & Casino Las Vegas.

This should be the first Hall of Fame celebration for Freeney as he’s also part of the consideration for the NFL Hall of Fame 2024 Class. Hopefully he’ll get that selection and be picking up his gold jacket in Canton next August.