Syracuse football: predictions and poll vs Boston College

The Syracuse Orange (4-4, 0-4) and Boston College Eagles (5-3, 2-2) face off tonight at 7:30 on ESPN2. Right now the teams are heading in opposite directions, so this is a pivotal game between the Northeast private schools trying to push back to relevancy.

Kevin: Syracuse 27, Boston College 24

Is Thomas Castellanos healthy for this one on a short week? I think his ability to create havoc outside of the pocket is the x-factor in this one. If he’s not able to run effectively, I think Syracuse can force the Eagles into throwing more than they’d like. On the other side, look for the Orange to establish the ground game with both LeQuint Allen and Juwaun Price against a rush defense that can be exploited. It’s going to be a tense crowd so Syracuse would best be served by starting off well. I think they do enough to hold on for a desperately needed ACC win.

Max: Syracuse 21, Boston College 17

Five weeks ago, with Syracuse sitting at 4-0, I thought this game would be a cakewalk. Even still, Syracuse’s offense has enough in the tank to eke out a win in front of the Dome crowd. Like the Orange, the Eagles haven’t beaten an FBS team that’s currently over .500, either. Garrett Shrader’s due for a bounce-back performance, and a soft BC rush defense will aid his cause. Although it’s on a four-game winning streak, I don’t see Boston College, a team that struggled to beat my hometown UConn Huskies last week, coming out of the ‘Cuse with a fifth.

Dom: Syracuse 24, Boston College 17

I was going to actually take BC to win this game by a touchdown, but the uncertainty with Castellanos’ makes me think BC’s offense won’t be as potent and will allow the defense to shine more. Establishing the running game will be big for the Orange — while Syracuse’s defense has been middle of the pack so far on stopping the run, BC ranks even worse. If you’re Syracuse, don’t let what’s going to be the largest home crowd this season turn again you. Play as high as the stakes are.

Mike: Boston College 27, Syracuse 20

I really do want to be optimistic but after a month full of disappointment for my multiple rooting interests, just flipping the calendar won’t magically fix persisting issues. While most of the focus is on whether or not Castellanos plays or not, I’m still not convinced that Shrader (coming off an eight-sack game) is in much better shape. And regardless of who’s behind center for BC, the Orange need to keep Kye Robichaux’s runs inside the hashes as much as possible because if he goes to the outside frequently, there will be lots of open Dome turf to run over.

