Syracuse women’s basketball 23-24 player profile: Sophie Burrows

The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball season is fast approaching, and we’re continuing our player profiles for each scholarship player. Let’s hear about a player going into her first season with the Orange: Sophie Burrows

Position: Guard

Class: Freshman

Vitals: 6’2”

Stats (2022-23): A

Strengths/Weaknesses: Burrows brings some extensive international experience to Syracuse having been part of Australia’s U18 and U19 teams. Unlike men’s recruits, we don’t know a lot about the newcomers but seeing Burrows in action at the scrimmages and exhibition, she has a quick release and strong shooting form. We don’t know how she’ll hold up defensively in the ACC.

Ceiling: With opposing defenses focused on slowing down Dyaisha Fair and Georgia Woolley, Burrows takes advantage and shows off her shooting ability from deep. She becomes a key member of the Syracuse rotation and the threat of her shot keeps opponents from collapsing in the paint.

Floor: Burrows takes longer to adjust to the collegiate game and is limited to bench minutes against weaker opponents. More will be asked of her next season when the Orange have to replace Fair’s offense.

Let’s get a good look at ya: