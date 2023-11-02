Benny Williams suspended from Syracuse men’s basketball team

Just prior to tip of its second exhibition game on Wednesday night, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team announced that junior forward Benny Williams would be suspended from the team for a violation of team rules. The program made the announcement on Twitter. Williams was not in the JMA Wireless Dome for the Orange’s exhibition game against St. Rose.

Benny Williams has been suspended from the team for a violation of team rules. He is expected to rejoin the program soon. Maliq Brown is not dressing for tonight’s game, for precautionary reasons, because of a mild lower-body injury. pic.twitter.com/m7LWHzZbsc — Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) November 1, 2023

Syracuse wouldn’t identify what the violation was. When asked post-game about the suspension, head coach Adrian Autry offered no further details other than Williams being expected to rejoin the team soon.

“I said it already. It was in the statement,” Autry said. “We expect him back soon.”

No timeframe was given for a return. Syracuse officially opens its season on Monday against New Hampshire.

Williams is one of three returning starters for Syracuse. As a third-year team member, he’s the most experienced player in the program. Williams played 25 minutes in the team’s first exhibition game against Daemen last Friday. Sophomore guard Justin Taylor started in his place Wednesday night with returning starter Chris Bell moving from small forward to power forward.