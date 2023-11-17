Syracuse football: predictions and poll vs Georgia Tech

The Syracuse Orange (5-5, 1-5) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-5, 4-3) will face off tomorrow night at 8:00 on ACCN with the winner becoming bowl-eligible and the loser sweating out one final opportunity. What do we think will happen under the lights in Atlanta?

Kevin: Georgia Tech 27, Syracuse 20

Can the Orange defense force four turnovers this week? Can the ThunderCat offense surprise again? I don’t think either is sustainable each week, but I do expect the Orange to have success running the ball. Georgia Tech has been up and down but Haynes King makes a couple of plays in the fourth quarter and we get a week of nervous anticipation from both sides of the “Bowl Game vs New HC” discourse.

Mike: Georgia Tech 31, Syracuse 23

This game has one simple truth: the Yellow Jackets will be playing much more desperately than the Orange. SU’s downhill ground attack should retain some success, but I do worry about running Dan Villari into the ground and then being stuck again, as well as the toll on the defense after carrying the load for most of the season. Seven points turn into just three on later drives before grinding to a halt at the very end.

Max: Georgia Tech 28, Syracuse 14

The ThunderCat offense can pass for one game, but I think offensive coordinator Jason Beck used all the tricks in his bag at Yankee Stadium. Georgia Tech’s defense has had a week to study the film and should have no problems shutting down SU’s quirkiness on Saturday night. In addition, GT’s rushing attack averages over five yards per rush, including 348 in its last home game against North Carolina. That trend continues against Syracuse’s unpredictable defensive-line play.

Dom: Georgia Tech 31, Syracuse 17

As fun and productive as the offense looked against Pittsburgh, we can mostly agree that there is a concern over how sustainable it is. The Panthers were surprised by the unexpected game plan; Georgia Tech will be prepared. This is a high-stakes game for both programs, but there’s a path where both can potentially succeed. A two-score loss here puts the Orange in a do or die scenario next weekend versus Wake Forest to get that coveted sixth win.

