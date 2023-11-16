Syracuse women’s basketball: three takeaways from the 80-47 win versus Coppin State

The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team picked up another win Wednesday night to start the season 3-0. The game’s turning point came in the second quarter when Syracuse had a 20-8 run, establishing a commanding 39-18 lead at halftime. The Orange continued to dominate, holding an 18-or-more point lead throughout the remainder of the game. Syracuse’s strength on the boards was evident, with 42 total rebounds. Coppin State struggled to contain Syracuse’s offensive prowess. Former Syracuse guard Faith Blackstone paced the Eagles with 19 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Orange’s dominant performance. Coppin State moves to 3-1 overall.

The team had a strong offensive performance with multiple players scoring in double digits; Dyaisha Fair (16), Alaina Rice (15), and Izabel Varejão (13) each reached double-digits in scoring. Syracuse scored 33 points off turnovers The trio’s combined effort, coupled with Coppin State’s 18 turnovers, allowed the Orange to take full advantage and dominate the court.

The ‘Un-Fair’ Game

Fifth-year guard Dyaisha Fair led the team in scoring for the third straight game with 16. The first quarter began with an unexpected decision by Syracuse head coach Felisha Legette-Jack to keep Fair out the first quarter. Despite her late entry, Fair wasted no time making her presence known. She pushed the tempo offensively and showcased her shooting ability, sinking four three-point shots in just 30 minutes. It is worth noting that Fair has a strong support system behind her as well. Her dad is her top supporter and attends every single game, showcasing his unwavering support by running up and down the sidelines and cheering her on.

The ‘Unsung Hero’

Graduate guard Alaina Rice posted 15 points and seven rebounds. Early in the first quarter, Rice faced an unexpected setback as she was taken out of the game. However, her absence was short-lived. Returning in the second quarter, Rice not only made up for lost time but dominated the court from start to finish. Rice displayed her versatility on the court, excelling in passing, shooting, and grabbing rebounds. Her tenacity was unmistakable in moments where she hustled for offensive rebounds, blocked shots, and made crucial defensive stops.

New Blood in the Paint

Hailing from ​Athens, ​Greece, Marilena Triantafylli entered the game scoring her first points as a collegiate player. With a smooth jumper and a successful free throw, Marilena showcased her skills and potential. The moment was met with great excitement from her teammates, who jumped off the bench cheering Triantafylli on.

Overall, Syracuse’s victory was a team effort, with multiple players making significant contributions on both ends of the court. The past three home games seem to have served as a crucial testing ground, allowing coach Legette-Jack to assess her team’s strengths and weaknesses. As the Orange head to College Park to face No. 20 Maryland, there’s an air of anticipation regarding the strategic decisions Coach Legette-Jack will make. Will Dyaisha Fair emerge with full force from the start, or will coach Legette-Jack opt to strategically deploy her ace later in the game? The team’s strong start to the season has undoubtedly boosted confidence, setting the stage for an exciting journey ahead.