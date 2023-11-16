FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs Georgia Tech

It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means... time for the blog that gives you the internet’s most ridiculous college football preview series- it’s #FakeNunes time. Can we keep finding ways to get #jokesandgarbage into a Syracuse Orange preview? You be the judge....

Now onto this week’s opponent

Opponent: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Location: Atlanta, GA

Students: 16,391 students who know more about calculus than you

The 2023 Fake Nunes Statistical Index (#FNSI)

We continue to look to innovate our analytics model so we here’s what the lab cooked up for this season.

Rivalry Trophy

The FNSI staff won’t give up on their quest to bring back more tradition into today’s college game. Let’s see what they’ve got for this one

The Fight for the Flute

With the game in Atlanta and a new Andre 3000 album dropping, these teams can play for a brass flute.

The True North Difference

In order to maintain our status as #CanadasCollegeTeam, each week we look at which team has more Canadian players on their roster.

Georgia Tech has a player from Belgium and one from Ireland, but no one from the Great White North.

Advantage: Syracuse

Notable Alum

Bringing back this one as we love to drop, some knowledge every now and then to help our loyal readers possibly win a trivia night. After all we are the Syracuse blog that loves you back and we take that seriously.

Jeff Foxworthy vs Jerry Stiller

Two comedians who found different levels of fame in the 1990s. One gave us Redneck humor and the other taught us how to celebrate Festivus.

Advantage: Georgia Tech because Syracuse fans air grievances every day, not just Festivus

Football Program Hashtag:

#None vs #StingEm

It fits the mascot nickname. It’s a good one.

Advantage: Georgia Tech

The Official #FakeNunes Game Prediction

We had no idea what we’d see from the Orange last week and this week it gets wilder as Donovan Brown and Max Mang throw passes while LeQuint Allen takes snaps in a wishbone formation with Juwan Price and Rashard Perry. The new look offense controls the ball but Haynes King finds Luke Benson late in the 4th quarter for the game winner leading to lots of fans lamenting losing to a former player but setting up a “Winner Goes Bowling” game on the CW to close the season.

Final Score: Georgia Tech 19, Syracuse 16