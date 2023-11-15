Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Coppin State

Coming off Tuesday night’s insane 24-point comeback for the Syracuse men’s basketball team against Colgate, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team is up next to keep Orange basketball undefeated yet another day.

After a brief hiatus, coach Felisha Legette-Jack Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (2-0) returns to the JMA Wireless Dome tonight for another non-conference clash against the Coppin State Eagles (1-2). Similar to last season, Legette-Jack is looking for to clinch a second consecutive season in which the Orange start off 3-0.

So far, Legette-Jack has gotten her wish — Syracuse has already beaten Lafayette by 34 points and Central Connecticut by 48 points. Can the dominance keep up?

Tip-off between the Orange and Coppin State is at 7 p.m. EST in the Dome. The game will also be available for stream on ESPN’s ACC Network+.

Here’s what to watch for:

Lock in to The Big Three

That would be the scoring trio for Coppin State, which includes Angel Jones (17 points per game), Lalia Lawrence (14.3) and Faith Blackstone (13.7). (Writer’s note: if Blackstone’s name sounds familiar, she began her collegiate playing career with the Orange in the 2020-2021 season).

Syracuse has held its opponents to just 47 points per game to start to year. Obviously, we don’t expect that defensive success to continue all the way into the spring. Compared to last year, however, it is a noticeable improvement on defense. With multiple players who can put the ball in the basket, this will at least be a bit more difficult for Syracuse to contain.

Who wins the possession battle

As you’ll see in the stats down below, Syracuse holds clear advantages across the board in pretty much every category. The lone exception: points off turnovers.

Similar to the Orange (21 points off turnovers), Coppin State (20 points off turnovers) also gets a fair share of its offensive production capitalizing off opponent mistakes. Unlike Syracuse, Coppin State (even with its trio) still doesn’t boast the amount of scoring to keep things close the entire way. But, the Eagles do have at least an avenue to hang around and make this interesting.

Prepping for the ramp up

Taking care of business against Coppin State is the obvious goal for Legette-Jack and the Orange, but that’s especially the case as Syracuse’s schedule will really begin to ramp up over the rest of November. The upcoming slate after playing the Eagles includes matchups against #20 Maryland, Northern Iowa and Iowa State — all of which will either be road or neutral-site contests.

Games like the ones against Coppin State should not only be statement wins, but give everyone a good level of confidence heading into a much tougher part of the non-conference schedule.

Syracuse versus Coppin State preview by the numbers

All-time: Syracuse will play Coppin State for the seventh time and look to maintain its current 6-0 record against the Eagles.

Last matchup: Syracuse most recently played Coppin State last season and defeated the Eagles in a 93-75. Not surprisingly, Dyaisha Fair scored 27 points in last season’s double-digit win.

Win/loss implications: A win keeps the Orange at 3-0 and means both programs will sit at 6-0 combined after Wednesday night. A loss would create some concern as the Orange’s non-conference schedule starts to get progressively difficult the rest of the month.

Prediction: Not as much of a blowout victory compared to their first two games, but the Orange still cruise to an 82-66 win.