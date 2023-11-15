Syracuse men’s basketball: Following suspension, Benny Williams returns to game action

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Benny Williams returned to game action for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team for the Colgate matchup on Tuesday night. After a “violation of team rules” kept him out of the early season, Williams missed the team’s final exhibition contest and the first two games of the season. He was reinstated for all team activities following the Canisius game last week.

Williams, Syracuse’s most experienced player in the program as a junior, played just nine minutes in his return. He mostly struggled, going 0-4 from the floor while grabbing one rebound and dishing out one assist.

“It’s going to take some time to get his conditioning and rhythm back,” Adrian Autry said post-game.

After starting 24 games as a sophomore, Williams came off the bench in his return against Colgate. The 6-foot-9 junior forward made his first appearance of the season at the 9:46 mark to an audible cheer from the Syracuse fanbase.

Williams was one of three returning starters for Syracuse coming into the year. Despite his struggles in his first game back, Autry mentioned how Williams was up cheering for his teammates and prepared to play.

“He was into it. He was ready go if I called him,” the head coach said.

Williams was not available for interviews following the game. He was not seen in the Syracuse locker room. Sophomore Justin Taylor continues to start in his place with Chris Bell at the opposite forward position.

“We look forward to working him back in with this team and getting him back into the rotation,” Autry said.