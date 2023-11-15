TNIAAM Reacts: are we having any fun Syracuse fans?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Well these answers should be interesting since we designed the questions before last night’s thriller. Anyway we’ll start off with the Orange football team and a big question heading into the next game. Who should be Syracuse’s starting quarterback against Georgia Tech? Your options are Garrett Shrader, Dan Villari, Braden Davis, or Luke MacPhail?

With five wins and two games remaining Do you think Syracuse will win one more game and become bowl eligible?

This next one will be very interesting in light of last night’s game. How many games will Syracuse Men’s Basketball win in the Maui Invitational?

Last, but not least the defending National Champion Men’s Soccer team starts their quest to repeat tomorrow night against Boston University. How far will Syracuse Men’s Soccer advance in the NCAA Tournament?

Thanks for participating and we’ll have the results on Saturday.