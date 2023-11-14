Game thread: Syracuse vs Colgate

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team looks to mover to 3-0 when they welcome the Colgate Raiders to the JMA Wireless Dome tonight. Tip-off is at 7:00 on the ACC Network.

Colgate has won the last two games in the series and it’s fair to say that this game has a lot of Orange fans understandably nervous. Matt Langel’s 1-0 Raiders are led by Keegan Records and Braeden Smith as they look to once again win the Patriot League.

Sure feels good to be back.



Highlights from the win #GoGate pic.twitter.com/9aGEbJLGsC — Colgate Men's Basketball (@ColgateMBB) November 10, 2023

Junior forward Benny Williams is due back in the line-up tonight, but we’ll wait and see if he’s starting or coming off the bench. No word on the status of Mounir Hima, who has yet to play this season.

Here’s what we’re watching for in tonight’s game and take a look at the TNIAAM staff predictions.

As always, leave your pre-, in- and post-game comments below.