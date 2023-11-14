Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll vs. Colgate

It’s the Syracuse Orange who enter tonight’s game with Colgate Raiders looking to stop the Raiders' win streak in the series.

The last two seasons have seen Matt Langel’s team head back on Route 20 with the bragging rights in the 315. Can Adrian Autry figure out a formula to stop Colgate from making it three in a row? Here’s what we think:

Mike: Syracuse 78, Colgate 72

Colgate is 37-2 over the past two seasons when holding their opponents under 70 points... including last year’s 80-68 win in the Dome. Simply put, the Orange offense can’t take it easy during any part of this game. I think the Raiders will manage a couple runs despite SU’s best efforts on defense, but there will be enough variety in the frontcourt to offset that and keep it close throughout. Judah Mintz has his big first moment to shine late in the 2nd half and does the unselfish thing, opening up better shots for others, to push SU to 3-0.

Kevin: Syracuse 81, Colgate 73

Colgate’s certainly not going to sneak up on the Orange, but with a big trip to Hawaii coming up will Syracuse be focused on the Patriot League champs? I think this game will be a good test of the new defensive focus from Syracuse. It’s also going to be a night where the duo of Judah Mintz and JJ Starling carry the Orange to a close win.

Szuba: Syracuse 82, Colgate 77

Tucker Richardson isn’t walking through that door. Syracuse will still have to lock in defensively but I don’t think the Orange will have as tough of a time on the glass in this one. Mintz and Starling should be able score and have an advantage on the offensive end. Plus, Justin Taylor should continue his strong play. Syracuse gets on the right side of this series for the first time in three games.

Dom: Syracuse 87, Colgate 80

Factoring in some concerns with Syracuse’s defense, Colgate will still be able to shoot the lights out of the ball and keep things within striking range. With that said, as some of the other guys already pointed out, the Orange do possess the electric backcourt. I also think they’ll have more outside shooting compared to last year to actually keep up with the Raiders’ on the perimeter.

Max: Syracuse 84, Colgate 74

The streak ends here. Autry’s man-to-man defense will slow the Raiders’ offensive attack, who won’t have as many open corner threes as they did with Boeheim’s 2-3 zone. The Orange clearly have the better talent, and the return of Benny Williams gives them another scoring option. These factors alone will have SU fans breathing a sigh of relief after a double-digit win.

Ben: Syracuse 83, Colgate 70

Colgate isn’t coming into the Dome tonight and suprising anyone. The Raiders may score in bunches at times and give the Orange a scare, but I think that’s about it. Guard play is the difference tonight, Benny Williams is back with something to prove and SU improves to 3-0.

