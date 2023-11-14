Syracuse football: Duke’s Mayo Bowl O’Meter update heading into the Orange’s final road game

It was neither conventional nor expected, but give credit to coach Dino Babers and the Syracuse Orange football team for pulling off a much-needed 28-13 win over Pittsburgh in Yankee Stadium this past weekend.

There was a lot to like — “Thunder Dan” Villari put on his best Sean Tucker impression and the defense made some momentum-altering plays, all while the Sickos Committee did nothing but sit back and enjoy the madness. Best of all: the Duke’s Mayo Bowl O’Meter is finally optimistic again.

Yes, it took over 50 days, but the Bowl O’Meter is back in the spotlight yet again and in full twang force.

That’s the good part. Now for the rest of the news: if what happened with Pitt was a Sickos-level game, this is the most Sickos-esque bowl update we’ve done so far, as you’ll soon find out. Additionally, it’s do or die time for Syracuse — Babers and company have two bites at the apple left to get a coveted sixth win and guaranteed bowl appearance.

Let’s check and see what this week’s bowl predictions show:

ESPN - Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl vs Texas Tech Red Raiders

Don’t diss this option just yet. Somehow, this is the 11th-oldest bowl game out there. Somehow, past sponsors include Poulan Weed-Eater, Duck Commander and Camping World, which is pretty hysterical out of context.

Facing Texas Tech, however, is not so hysterical.

Also, apparently halftime for this game includes unveiling the winners of a research competition, so hey, at least the Independence Bowl fits on the academic front.

Wasabi Fenway Bowl vs Memphis Tigers

Not to confuse this for an out-of-conference men’s basketball game, I’m starting to dig heading down to Fenway.

Here me out. We have our only ACC victory in Yankee Stadium (it was against Pitt, but who’s counting). Memphis (37.9 points per game, 11th in NCAA) is a scoring machine... but apparently, so our we when Thunder Dan is spearheading the offense.

All I’m saying is this: there is such a good thing as karma. Maybe the Orange’s twang can carry over from Yankee to Red Sox territory... and possibly be a future matchup should Memphis want to join the All-Coast Conference down the road.

Brett McMurphy - The Action Network

Birmingham Bowl vs Troy Trojans

I know we complained about a potential trip to Annapolis for the Military Bowl, but this is honestly the worst of the current projections. Elephant in the room: traveling to Birmingham. The other elephant in the room: Troy is 20-4 combined the past two seasons under new coaching, and losing this game feels like a “Syracuse fanbase will go crazy if we somehow lose this game” scenario.

College Football News

Wasabi Fenway Bowl vs Tulane Green Wave

We’re hoping on the Fenway train only because desperate times call for desperate, even if we have to call out the obvious facts that a) kickoff in this scenario at 11 am EST and b) the #LoyalNunesFans would much rather be on Team Duke’s Mayo than Team Wasabi Technologies.

The Athletic

Wasabi Fenway Bowl vs Maryland Terrapins

The Orange could get a measure of revenge for the 2019 63-20 thrashing they suffered at the hands of the Terps.

CBS Sports

Gasparilla Bowl vs Marshall Thundering Herd

I don’t think anyone from Syracuse will complain about a trip to Florida in this scenario.

Even more important: the Marshall men’s basketball alumni beat Boeheim’s Army this summer in commanding fashion. It’s time for some sweet, sweet revenge.

Now it’s your turn: where would you like the Orange to travel to for a bowl game? Can Syracuse hang on for the sake of our Bowl O’Meter?