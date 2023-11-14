Syracuse football: what’s college football saying about the Orange after week 12?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. Let’s check out what they said after that win over the Pittsburgh Panthers in Yankee Stadium.

First up, if you had Dan Villari winning an ACC RB of the Week Award...stop lying. Congrats to Dan and Chris Bleich on the conference recognition.

League honors for their big games.@Dan2Villari is your ACC RUNNING BACK of the Week.@Bleich67 is your ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week. pic.twitter.com/DSyk7fFJud — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) November 13, 2023

Syracuse.com

The local writers bump Syracuse up one to 11th in their ACC Power Rankings. Syracuse slides in between Boston College and Wake Forest. Georgia Tech is 9th this week.

ESPN

In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse holds at 65th with the offense 79th while the defense ranks 40th. The Orange are ranked between Miami (OH) and New Mexico State. SP+ has Georgia Tech ranked 70th with their offense 54th and defense 97th.

Syracuse rises three spots in the Football Power Index to 49th between Rutgers and Virginia Tech (yeah that’s odd). FPI predicts the Orange for 6.1 wins now and gives them a 31% chance to win out and an 82.6% chance of making a bowl game. Georgia Tech ranks 52nd in this week’s FPI.

CBS Sports

In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse is up one spot to 66th this week between BYU and New Mexico State. Georgia Tech is 56th this week.

The Athletic

The Orange are up eight spots to a nice 69th in The Athletic’s Top 133 Power Rankings placing them in between Texas St and Northwestern. Georgia Tech is 56th this week.

USA Today

This week Syracuse is up six spots to 88th in the Re-Rank which puts them between Central Michigan and Utah State. Georgia Tech is 59th this week.

AP and Coaches Poll

No rankings for Syracuse or Georgia Tech

ACC Week Twelve Scores

Virginia 24 Louisville 31

Virginia Tech 48 Boston College 22

Georgia Tech 21 Clemson 42

NC State 26 Wake Forest 6

Miami 20 Florida State 27

Pitt 13 Syracuse 28

Duke 45 North Carolina 47

ACC Week Thirteen Schedule

Boston College vs Pitt

Louisville vs Miami

Duke vs Virginia

Wake Forest vs Notre Dame

North Carolina vs Clemson

NC State vs Virginia Tech