Syracuse football: what’s college football saying about the Orange after week 12?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. Let’s check out what they said after that win over the Pittsburgh Panthers in Yankee Stadium.
First up, if you had Dan Villari winning an ACC RB of the Week Award...stop lying. Congrats to Dan and Chris Bleich on the conference recognition.
League honors for their big games.@Dan2Villari is your ACC RUNNING BACK of the Week.@Bleich67 is your ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week. pic.twitter.com/DSyk7fFJud— Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) November 13, 2023
The local writers bump Syracuse up one to 11th in their ACC Power Rankings. Syracuse slides in between Boston College and Wake Forest. Georgia Tech is 9th this week.
ESPN
In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse holds at 65th with the offense 79th while the defense ranks 40th. The Orange are ranked between Miami (OH) and New Mexico State. SP+ has Georgia Tech ranked 70th with their offense 54th and defense 97th.
Syracuse rises three spots in the Football Power Index to 49th between Rutgers and Virginia Tech (yeah that’s odd). FPI predicts the Orange for 6.1 wins now and gives them a 31% chance to win out and an 82.6% chance of making a bowl game. Georgia Tech ranks 52nd in this week’s FPI.
CBS Sports
In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse is up one spot to 66th this week between BYU and New Mexico State. Georgia Tech is 56th this week.
The Athletic
The Orange are up eight spots to a nice 69th in The Athletic’s Top 133 Power Rankings placing them in between Texas St and Northwestern. Georgia Tech is 56th this week.
USA Today
This week Syracuse is up six spots to 88th in the Re-Rank which puts them between Central Michigan and Utah State. Georgia Tech is 59th this week.
AP and Coaches Poll
No rankings for Syracuse or Georgia Tech
ACC Week Twelve Scores
Virginia 24 Louisville 31
Virginia Tech 48 Boston College 22
Georgia Tech 21 Clemson 42
NC State 26 Wake Forest 6
Miami 20 Florida State 27
Pitt 13 Syracuse 28
Duke 45 North Carolina 47
ACC Week Thirteen Schedule
Boston College vs Pitt
Louisville vs Miami
Duke vs Virginia
Wake Forest vs Notre Dame
North Carolina vs Clemson
NC State vs Virginia Tech
