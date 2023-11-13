Syracuse football: Orange open as six and a half point underdogs to Georgia Tech

The Syracuse Orange (5-5, 1-5) head to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-5, 4-3) in primetime next Saturday.

Opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook put the Orange as six and a half point underdogs for this one. The over/under on this game is set at 53.5 points as the winner will become bowl-eligible and the loser will be facing a must-win in the season finale.

With the Georgia Bulldogs looming for Georgia Tech, the stakes are a bit higher for the Yellow Jackets this Saturday night. Syracuse enters the game with a 4-5-1 record against the spread this season.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.