Disloyal Idiots Podcast: The ghosts of football past (literally)

We’re recording like it’s 1923, since we play football like it’s 1923.

By Andrew Pregler, Steve Haller, and Christian De Guzman
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The Syracuse Orange news never stops, so we’re here to talk about it!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • Heads up: this show is going to be weird!
  • Case in point, PFF Rankings reveal!
  • This team has broken Andy. We all break alongside them.
  • Steve actually breaks down the schematic offensive line changes and what we are supposed to do with this new offense?
  • Syracuse vs Georgia Tech is happening. Omg it’s primetime.
  • What’s up with Garrett Shrader?
  • Did you know mascots can get suspended?
  • The show officially goes off the rails, and Andy is going to Atlanta this weekend. It’s going to get worse.
These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above!

