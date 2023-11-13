Disloyal Idiots Podcast: The ghosts of football past (literally)

The Syracuse Orange news never stops, so we’re here to talk about it!
In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- Heads up: this show is going to be weird!
- Case in point, PFF Rankings reveal!
- This team has broken Andy. We all break alongside them.
- Steve actually breaks down the schematic offensive line changes and what we are supposed to do with this new offense?
- Syracuse vs Georgia Tech is happening. Omg it’s primetime.
- What’s up with Garrett Shrader?
- Did you know mascots can get suspended?
- The show officially goes off the rails, and Andy is going to Atlanta this weekend. It’s going to get worse.
