Syracuse field hockey: Orange fall 2-1 to Duke in NCAA quarterfinal

The Syracuse Orange field hockey season ended yesterday with a 2-1 loss to the Duke Blue Devils in Durham.

Lynn Farquhar’s first season ends with a record of 11-8 as the Orange fell just short of making their first Final Four since winning the 2015 National Championship. Pieke van de Pas opened the scoring with her 11th on the season.

Syracuse strikes first @CuseFH takes the 1-0 lead.



Duke was able to tie the game on a penalty stroke before the end of the half. The Blue Devils added a second goal early in the second half and then held off Syracuse the rest of the way. Abby Neitch made four saves in goal for the Orange. Duke joins North Carolina, Virginia and Northwestern in next week’s Final Four.

The Orange will have to replace a lot of offense with the departures of van de Plas, Charlotte de Vries, and Eefke van den Nieuwenhof next season. We’ll see if Syracuse is able to reload and make it 15 NCAA appearances in the last 17 seasons.