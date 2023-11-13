A Syracuse basketball podcast: Raiders of the Red Ark

Welcome back to another edition of A Syracuse basketball podcast. In our first episode we covered the early season goings-on with Christian.

For this episode, we brought on Newhouse alumn and The New York Post’s Tommy Hogan to discuss the first two games of the season, what to expect in the Colgate matchup and beyond as well as the biggest concerns for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team.

In addition, we also talked about:

Tommy’s background and story

His interaction with Carmelo Anthony as a kid

The script uniforms

The team’s performance through the first two games

Benny Williams is back. Will he start? What does it mean for the other forwards?

What to expect against Colgate

Judah Mintz

The depth of the Syracuse bench under Adrian Autry

What’s most concerning: the defense, the rebounding or the 3-point shooting?

Plus, an early preview of the Maui Invitational

