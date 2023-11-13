Syracuse women’s basketball: Felisha Legette-Jack adds four players in 2024 recruitment cycle

Syracuse Orange women’s basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack continued her goal of laying the foundation for the program by securing official commitments from four players as part of the 2024 recruitment cycle.

The outlook for the #BrightFutureOrange under Legette-Jack certainly looks extra promising following the additions of four-star commits Shy Hawskins and Keira Scott, both of whom rank on ESPN’s women’s basketball class of 2024 recruitment rankings.

Hawkins sits as the high-ranking incoming prospect for the Orange, placing 72nd on ESPN’s rankings. The six-foot wing is entering her senior year at Long Island Lutheran High School. Scott, a 6-foot-2 wing who’s currently a senior at Bishop O’Connell High School in Arlington (VA), ranks 98th per ESPN.

In addition to Hawkins and Scott, Legette-Jack also added Madeline Potts and Olivia Schmitt, who both have some promise of their own. Potts is a six-foot guard from Victoria, Australia — and we can say that up to this point, the Legette-Jack plus Australian recruits pipeline has been real and fruitful. As for Schmitt, she was a teammate of Scott and is another intriguing guard the program is bringing into the mix.

Based on all that information, you can see why Legette-Jack and company are all smiles:

This staff right here JUST signed 2 4✨ student athletes and incredible 6’ Aussie Combo guard and an amazing point guard. I can only say, it’s a GREAT DAY to be a part of Orange Nation! Our future is SO Bright pic.twitter.com/UAZZDWImbx — Felisha Legette-Jack (@CuseCoachJack) November 9, 2023

And of course, don’t forget about the Orange’s two most notable rookies who have flashed so far this season in Alyssa Latham and Sophie Burrows. Latham ranked 72nd on ESPN’s recruitment rankings for the 2023 cycle.

Let’s give a warm welcome to the next generation of Orange.